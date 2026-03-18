The council had sparked dismay from local parents in Weston Rhyn after telling them their children would no longer be able to use a bus service to get to and from St Martins School.

Instead it said it had deemed a new walking route 'safe' for pupils to use.

The route would take youngsters from Rhosweil Canal Bridge along the canal towpath before joining St Martins Road.

Parents, pupils and local councillor Carl Rowley on the towpath in question. Photo: Steve Leath

The decision was met with significant concern from local councillor Carl Rowley, parents, and the school itself.

Earlier this week Shropshire Council defended the decision, saying: "An alternative route has been identified which provides an available walking route for accompanied pupils in line with our statutory duty."

The towpath. Photo: Steve Leath

But today the authority has confirmed that it will now review the controversial decision, saying it 'understands the concerns'.