Council opens door to u-turn on decision to tell parents canal towpath is 'safe route' for pupils to walk home
Shropshire Council is to reconsider its decision to withdraw a school bus service and tell parents a canal towpath was 'safe' for pupils to walk home.
The council had sparked dismay from local parents in Weston Rhyn after telling them their children would no longer be able to use a bus service to get to and from St Martins School.
Instead it said it had deemed a new walking route 'safe' for pupils to use.
The route would take youngsters from Rhosweil Canal Bridge along the canal towpath before joining St Martins Road.
The decision was met with significant concern from local councillor Carl Rowley, parents, and the school itself.
Earlier this week Shropshire Council defended the decision, saying: "An alternative route has been identified which provides an available walking route for accompanied pupils in line with our statutory duty."
But today the authority has confirmed that it will now review the controversial decision, saying it 'understands the concerns'.