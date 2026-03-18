Shropshire school raises 'serious concerns' after council deems canal towpath 'safe route' for pupils to walk

Last week Shropshire Council wrote to a number of parents from the village of Weston Rhyn, whose children attend the nearby St Martins School.

Up until now pupils who live in Weston Rhyn and attend the school have been provided with transport to and from the school - because the route had been assessed as "unsafe" for children walking home.

But the council has now deemed a new route as 'safe' for 'accompanied' pupils to use - along the canal towpath.

The route deemed safe by the council takes youngsters from Rhosweil Canal Bridge, along the canal towpath, before joining St Martins Road.