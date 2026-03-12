Massive drugs gang locked up for 128 years after dealing cocaine and cannabis

A total of 17 members of the gang, including one from Chirk, were prosecuted as part of the investigation carried out by North Wales Police.

In total, the members of the gang, which was supplying class A and B drugs into North Wales, were jailed for 128 years.

The gang was sentenced at Mold Crown Court and Caernarfon Crown Court in a series of hearings between November 2024 and March 2026.

Reporting restrictions were imposed for the duration of proceedings, which were lifted on Wednesday - March 11.

Police said that a series of arrests were made in September 2023, following a large-scale operation targeting drug supply in the Wrexham and Flintshire areas.

Assigned the name ‘Operation Lardy’, an extensive covert investigation into a suspected Class A and Class B drugs conspiracy took place for six months.

North Wales Police officers and detectives were assisted by colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) throughout the operation.

Conducted over a three-day period, a series of co-ordinated warrants were executed across more than 20 properties across Wrexham and Flintshire.

A total of 20 people were arrested as part of the raids, which included the apprehension of three individuals at Manchester Airport.

Significant quantities of drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones were seized as a result of the raids.

The seizures made by officers included a quantity of cocaine, estimated to be worth more than £150,000, and cannabis with a street value exceeding £20,000.

The subsequent charges brought against the defendants related to a conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B Drugs between April 2022 and September 2023.

Jason Carolan, 44, of Wern Las, Rhosllanerchrugog, was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Ellen Marie Davies.

Ellen Marie Davies, 42, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Richard Rickards.

Richard Rickards, 37, of Bodlyn, Acrefair, was sentenced to nine years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Ronnie Williams.

Ronnie Williams, 33, of Wern Las, Rhosllanerchrugog, was sentenced to nine years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Owen Wesley.

Owen Wesley, 36, of Mancot Way, Mancot, was sentenced to nine years and two months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Ismail Jama, 31, of Rockdove Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Glyn Mayne, 54, of Ty Coch Street, Henllan, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Andrew Wayne Osborne.

Andrew Wayne Osborne, 37, of Hill Court, Wrexham, was sentenced to seven years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Peter Allan Meyers, 62, of Crane Street, Cefn Mawr, was sentenced to six years and nine months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Adam Butler

Adam Butler, 30, of Whalleys Way, Acrefair, was sentenced to six years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Emma Davies

Emma Davies, 41, of Maes Madoc, Acrefair, was sentenced to six years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Luke Ridgeway-Mathews

Luke Ridgeway-Mathews, 27, of Maes Madoc, Acrefair, was sentenced to six years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Robert Alan Evison

Robert Alan Evison, 46, of Chathams Close, Acrefair, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Levi James Hughes

Levi James Hughes, 28, of Heol Y Parc, Bradley, Wrexham, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Liam Wright

Liam Wright, 26, of Coronation Drive, Chirk, was sentenced to five years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Emily Brooke Hughes

Emily Brooke Hughes, 23, of James Farm Cottages, Ruabon, was sentenced to four years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Samantha Harrill, 39, of Heol Y Plas, Cefn Mawr, also received a three-year community order for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Hilary Vaughan, 49, of Wrenbury Court, Cefn Mawr; Lucy Williams, 27, of Cunliffe Walk, Wrexham; and Roxanne McCarthy, 35, of Bodlyn, Acrefair, each received a suspended sentence for their involvement in the use of third-party bank accounts to facilitate payments for controlled substances.

Devan Lewis, 25, of Bryn Maelor, Southsea was also given a suspended sentence for being concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

Reflecting on the sentences imposed, DS Dave Evans of North Wales Police said: “This is an exceptional result, with the defendants sentenced to a combined 128 years in prison.

“During the investigation, our officers acted on intelligence gathered by the NCA and ROCU in relation to the supply of illegal drugs, specifically cocaine, in northeast Wales.

“As well as the substantial sentences that were handed down, our investigation resulted in significant high-value drug seizures, which ensured that these illegal substances were taken off the streets.

“An estimated £550,000 was also laundered through the accounts of suspects as part of this drug conspiracy, with these assets now seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Illegal drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on communities, so cutting off supplies and removing those responsible for drug dealing from our communities is of huge importance to us.

“Our communities should not have to live among drug dealers, and we are committed to ensuring that we identify, locate, and remove these offenders.

“I hope these recent sentences reassure residents that we are doing all we can to tackle offending of this nature, while also serving as a warning to those who choose to be involved in drugs offences that you will be caught and brought to justice.

“We would urge anyone who has any information regarding drug dealing or other organised crimes taking place in their communities to come forward so we can get dangerous individuals off the street.”