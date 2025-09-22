St Martins School fire: Council working with partners to reopen school as 'swiftly as possible' after 'devastating' fire

Emergency services were called to the all-through school near Oswestry after flames and smoke were seen coming from the building at around 5.24pm yesterday (Sunday, September 21).

The fire, which bosses at St Martins School said is believed to have involved the building's solar panels, led to the school being closed to all pupils today. It is currently unclear when the school will reopen.

Now Shropshire Council has confirmed that it is liaising with St Martins School, the 3-18 Education Trust, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and other agencies to help the school community recover and restore education provision as swiftly and safely as possible.

Images have revealed the extent of damage to the St Martins School building after a serious fire. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Councillor Andy Hall, cabinet member for children and education, said: "We recognise that this fire will be devastating to the local community and we’re working collectively with trust, fire and rescue service, and wider partners to support them, and to enable the children at St Martins to return to school as swiftly as possible.

"We are being kept informed of the situation by the school and trust, and are being provided with reassurance around the support for vulnerable pupils. We’re providing support, where requested, and are liaising with the Department for Education.”

Drone footage shot today revealed the extent of the damage to the school, with visible fire damage to parts of the roof, including areas where solar panels were installed.

The 3-18 Education Trust, which runs the school, has confirmed that online learning plans were put in place for today and that further updates for families will be shared as soon as possible.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Emergency crews, including firefighters from Oswestry, Ellesmere, and North Wales, worked for hours to bring the fire under control and remained at the scene into Monday to ensure the site was safe.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout Monday. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A spokesperson for the 3-18 Education Trust said: "Staff are working to determine the extent of the damage to the school building. The school is closed to all pupils on Monday, September 22. Parents/families will be informed about plans for the rest of the week as soon as possible.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will now conduct a full investigation to establish the cause of the fire. The school wish to express their gratitude to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support during this incident."