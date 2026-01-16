'Exhausted but incredibly grateful': Mum of poorly Shropshire boy set for life-saving surgery in America shares update

Ollie Williams and his mum Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen near Oswestry, flew to the United States earlier this month where the youngster will be undergoing surgery at Stanford Children's Hospital.

At just two weeks old, Ollie was diagnosed with the rare and complex heart condition pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries.

Jasmin was told Ollie could not have surgery in the UK, but after discovering the Californian hospital offered the treatment, she set about raising the £1.5 million needed to get life-saving surgery for her son.

Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts.

An astonishing response saw the appeal win the hearts of the public across the world, reaching and surpassing the target.

Now Jasmin has updated 'Ollie's Army' on how he has fared since arriving in the US, and said his operation date has now been brought forward.

Writing on social media she said: "Hi everyone. We arrived in California on 06/01, and on 08/01 Ollie had his first cardiac clinic appointment at Stanford.

"Following that appointment, due to low oxygen saturations, the team decided it was safest to admit him as an inpatient, and we’ve remained in hospital ever since.

Ollie is currently being treated as an inpatient at the hospital ahead of his surgery. Picture: Ollie's Army Instagram

"On Monday, Ollie had his cardiac catheterisation, which thankfully went well.

"He’s now recovered from that procedure, but he is still struggling to maintain his oxygen saturations without support.

"He’s currently on high-flow oxygen, which is helping him, and he is generally doing well in himself, given the circumstances.

"After reviewing all of Ollie’s tests and monitoring him closely, his care team at Stanford have decided to bring his surgery forward from 23/01 to 20/01.

"This decision has been made entirely by his medical team, as they believe it’s in Ollie’s best interests and that there’s no benefit in waiting while his little body is clearly working so hard."

She added: On a personal note, this has been overwhelming and exhausting, but I feel incredibly grateful that we’ve been able to get Ollie here and that he’s receiving such thorough, attentive care.

"I truly don’t think I’ll ever have the words to properly thank everyone who’s supported us and helped make this possible."