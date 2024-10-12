Two people taken to hospital after VW Golf and lorry crash and end up in hedge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place just outside Ellesmere, on Overton Road, at around 11.30am on Friday.

Ellesmere Fire Station issued an update on the crash, and said two people were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A post from the fire station's social media account on Friday night said: "At 11.31 this morning, we were mobilised to reports of a Road Traffic Collision ( RTC) with persons trapped, just outside Ellesmere on the Overton Road.

"We are pleased to report that occupants were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival.

"Crews carried out casualty care, with two occupants taken to hospital by land ambulance.

"We then made the vehicles electrically safe and handed the scene over to police.

The incident on Overton Road. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station Facebook.

"Large vehicles pose additional challenges to our crews, including working at height, independent movement of the seat, cab, and wheel suspension (making stabilisation of the vehicle difficult) and, naturally, any risk posed by the load the vehicle is carrying.

"We train hard for multiple scenarios to be there when you need us. Stay safe."