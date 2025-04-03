Firefighters tackle 'out of control' bonfire that spread to fence panels at Ellesmere property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.57pm reporting the incident at a property on Grange Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a "large bonfire which had become out of control and spread to fence panels".

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 12.08pm.