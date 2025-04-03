Firefighters tackle 'out of control' bonfire that spread to fence panels at Ellesmere property
Firefighters were called to a property in Ellesmere after a 'large' out of control bonfire spread to fence panels.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.57pm reporting the incident at a property on Grange Road.
Two fire crews were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a "large bonfire which had become out of control and spread to fence panels".
Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control by 12.08pm.