Partial solar eclipse caught on camera as clouds part over Shropshire

Between 30 and 40 per cent of the sun was temporarily obscured for much of the county on Saturday (March 29).

In the days leading up to the event, experts were predicting the clearer forecasts for the Midlands' skies would mean some potentially prime viewing in the region.

While clouds did block the view of the sun for some of Shropshire, many Salopians were blessed with a showing of the celestial event.