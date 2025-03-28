Shropshire beauty spot is among UK's top ten locations to see tomorrow's solar eclipse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The partial solar eclipse is set to happen from around 10am until noon on Saturday.

A travel company has compiled a list of the best astro-tourism spots in the UK, and a south Shropshire beauty spot ranks among them.

In 2025, the astrotourism trend is set to reach new heights, with a 53 per cent increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.

To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for their next cosmic adventure, Planet Cruise has conducted a study ranking the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

The research considers key factors such as latitude, average elevation, light pollution levels and the number of Instagram posts mentioning the Northern Lights. From Finland to Hawaii, these are the best locations for witnessing the wonders of the night sky.

Snowdonia, Wales, tops the UK rankings as the best location for stargazing. With an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, it offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers. The vast national park provides numerous vantage points, ensuring an unforgettable stargazing experience.

However, Carding Mill Valley, nestled within the Long Mynd in Shropshire, proudly takes ninth place among the UK’s top astro-tourism destinations. Renowned for its dramatic hills and expansive views, this location offers a serene and secluded environment perfect for stargazing.

With low light pollution and an elevation of 280 metres, visitors can witness breathtaking displays of stars, constellations, and even meteor showers on clear nights. The valley’s natural beauty, combined with its dark skies, makes it a popular spot for astronomy enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering a truly immersive night sky experience.

Other UK hotspots for stargazing include Wasdale (Scafell Pike) in Cumbria, the Yorkshire Dales and the Cambrian Mountains in Llanidloes, Wales.

Meanwhile, Interlaken, Switzerland, claims the top spot for stargazing in the world, thanks to its high elevation of 3,401 metres and low light pollution. The Milky Way is often visible, and the area is popular for winter sports and outdoor activities, making it an adventure-lovers' paradise.

Reykjavík, Iceland, ranks second, offering some of the best opportunities to see the Northern Lights due to its high latitude. Despite some light pollution in the city, excursions to darker areas allow for spectacular Aurora Borealis sightings, with over 41,000 Instagram posts showcasing its magical displays.

