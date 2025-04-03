Exciting new pump track to be built in Shropshire town after fundraising target met just hours before deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than £70,000 has been raised for a new top class facility for cyclists, scooter riders and skate-boarders in Ellesmere.

A crowd-funding campaign was launched in February this year following requests from local youngsters, with Shropshire Council promising to guarantee £15,000 once crowd-funding had achieved 10 per cent of the original £71,000 target to meet construction and maintenance costs.

But, organisers made a plea for help to raise the cash with less than 10 days until a deadline of midnight on March 31.

The town council has confirmed that it reached the fundraising target just hours before the deadline, and will now look for contractors to create the specially-designed track on its recreation ground at Berwyn View.

The authority said an anonymous donor pledged more than £2,600 towards the project, and civic leaders in the town have thanked residents for their support.

Town clerk Jo Butterworth said on social media: "You’ve only gone and done it. We are so grateful for the support that everyone has given and the level of community spirit that has been shown during this campaign. You are all amazing. Thank you."

The 240 metre long pump track will include a series of curved banks, circular loops, berms and rolling sections - designed to be ridden without pedalling - which can be used by children of all ages and skill levels.

Its hoped that the track can be opened in time for the summer holidays.

A statement by Ellesmere Town Council when the crowd-funding campaign was launched said: "With the growing popularity of cycling and action sports, this facility will not only serve as a recreational hub but also host local events and competitions, fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship.

"We believe that a pump track will greatly benefit our community by providing a place for kids and adults to enjoy outdoor activities, connect with one another, and stay active."