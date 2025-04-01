Large farm with traditional buildings and farmhouse near the Shropshire/Wales border hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pant Farm in Dudleston near Ellesmere has hit the market for £795,000 with Bowen estate agents.

The farm boasts more than 22 acres of land, traditional and modern farm buildings, and beautiful countryside views.

The farmhouse is said to be in of "modernisation and improvement" and is accessed via a private driveway which splits to provide separate access to farm buildings and yards to the rear as well as a main courtyard.

The four-bedroom farm house. Picture: Rightmove/Bowen.

To the front of the home is a "good" sized garden featuring a host of mature shrubs and trees.

Adjacent to the rear and side of the house is an 'L' shaped range of "traditional brick" farm buildings with a ground floor comprising of former cow sheds and stables with a hay loft above.

The listing says these buildings offer a "host of potential future uses" - subject to any necessary planning consents.

The farm boasts several farm buildings. Picture: Rightmove/Bowen.

It describes the listing of Pant Farm as: "An exciting opportunity to purchase a residential farm comprising of a substantial four-bedroom farmhouse together with a range of traditional and more modern farm buildings and pasture land extending in all to around 22.25 acres.

"Situated in an elevated position overlooking open countryside just outside the hamlet of Dudleston on the Shropshire/Wales border, the property offers spacious accommodation which is in need of a scheme of modernisation and improvement but has the potential to create a truly stunning country residence.

Traditional farm buildings. Picture: Rightmove/Bowen.

"The property itself stands in open countryside with superb views over its own land.

"The land totally surrounds the main farmstead and is all laid to permanent pasture and is split into separate fields by mature hedgerows and stock proof fencing. There is a pond to the lower area of the field immediately to the east of the farmhouse. The land borders onto a wooded area and stream."

Pant Farm in Dudleston. Picture: Rightmove/Bowen.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.