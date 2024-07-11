Breast cancer survivor giving back with fundraising shopping evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the past two years, fashion trader Ismay Evans has raised more than £6,000 by taking over Ellesmere Town Hall for a summer shopping evening in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

But next month, the event will be staged in the town’s market hall, which has more space.

“I’ll be able to accommodate a lot more people,” said Ismay. “In this way I’m hoping to raise more money for the cause and spread the message to more women about the importance of having regular mammogram screening checks.”

Ismay, who runs a women’s wear shop in Ellesmere High Street, held her first fund-raiser in 2022 – only six months after undergoing a mastectomy at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford following a breast cancer diagnosis three months earlier.

She said: “When I was diagnosed, the hospital gave me Breast Cancer Now’s information booklets and I was able to learn more from its website. I was grateful that such a wonderful group was there to support me and I wanted to give something back, which was why I began fund-raising.

“There’s been a huge improvement in breast cancer survival rates over the past fifty years, but studies have found that one woman in seven will still be affected by the disease in their lifetime. More money is needed to help save lives and help people with breast cancer live well.”

Earlier this year, Ismay’s story was featured in social media adverts for the charity, encouraging others to support its fund-raising activities.

Ismay Evans is gearing up for the event next month.

Now she’s preparing for her third shopping event, with more than two dozen stall-holders selling craft, jewellery and fashion items between 6.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, August 1.

There will also a special display providing advice and information about breast cancer.

Local businesses and other well-wishers have donated more than sixty prizes for a giant raffle, and Ismay’s friends, including Janice Williams, Alex Hunter and Jeanette have also provided support.

Admission costs £5, including a glass of wine or a soft drink. A bar will also be open.

Tickets can be obtained from Ismay’s shop or by ringing 01691 623931

Ismay added: "The people of Ellesmere and district have been incredibly generous since I began fund-raising, and I’m hoping they’ll support me again this time.”