Paedophile, 34, searched for 'dad and daughter' sex abuse images at Shropshire town home

William George Downes, aged 34, was busted by police with a stash of images of children being sexually abused, as well as adults having sex with dogs.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers carried out a warrant at his home on July 6, 2023, seizing a mobile phone in the process.

The device was examined by experts and found to have 19 category A images - depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse. It also had 11 category B images, eight of category C and seven extreme pornographic images involving humans and dogs.

The age of the children being abused in the images was estimated to be between four and 14.

The examination of the phone also showed Downes had searched for indecent material, using terms like “dad and daughter”.

“He was arrested but denied the offences,” said Danny Smith, prosecuting.

Pleaded guilty

Downes, of Eastwick Lane, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic material. He has no previous convictions.

Paul Smith, mitigating, said that Downes has only ever had one job “which didn’t last very long,” and that he lives an “isolated” life, despite the support of his family.

Judge Richard McConaghy told Downes: “You downloaded images of children from the internet, some of them as young as four.

“They are real children. It is not a victimless crime.

“You denied these offences but, when pushed by a probation officer, you accepted what you did.”

The judge handed Downes a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Downes must sign onto the sex offenders register for the next 10 years, and will be subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same time period.

Judge McConaghy also ordered the deprivation of the phone the indecent material was found on.