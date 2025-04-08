See the spectacular luxury home that could be yours - if you have a spare £1.5m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whilst enjoying a fantastic, rural setting, The Old Piggery, Crosemere Lane, near Ellesmere, is conveniently located for commuters and those needing to be within comfortable driving distance of airports for international travel.

The county town of Shrewsbury is under 13 miles away, Telford and Chester are within 31 miles, Birmingham 57 miles and London Euston is just one hour and 18 minutes away by train.

The Old Piggery at Cockshutt near Ellesmere.

Airports at Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham are all within a 75-minute drive.

Set within one acre of lawned gardens and grounds, The Old Piggery is a stunning, contemporary designed home completed in December 2023, which is on the market with leading regional estate agent Halls at a guide price of £1.5 million.

The luxury property has six bedrooms with five en-suite bathrooms, NIBE air source and underfloor heating, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery, smart lighting and CAT 5 connectivity throughout, polished concrete floors, a gym, and a full security system.

The luxurious master suite with a private, covered balcony.

Located on the outskirts of the village of Cockshutt, the property is just five miles from the historic, lakeland market town of Ellesmere and well placed for public and private schools. A wide range of local sporting and leisure activities include golf, horseracing, flying, shooting, football, rugby and cricket.

The current owners bought The Old Piggery in 2021 when it was the partially completed and set about remodelling the property, which stands on the site of a former cottage and piggery, as its name suggests.

The immaculately presented home offers more than 585 square metres of living space, with an additional 113 square metres of garaging and storage.

The accommodation includes a luxurious master suite with a dressing area, en-suite and bi-fold doors leading to a private covered balcony. There are five more spacious bedrooms, four of which have en-suites, a family bathroom, a well-equipped gym and a formal lounge featuring a Clearview Stove.

The spacious, open plan living, dining and kitchen area.

The Old Piggery also has a snug, family or games room, centrally located, double-height, open plan living, dining and kitchen area measuring 125 square metres, a utility room and a plant room.

The bespoke, handmade kitchen is equipped with NEFF appliances and a built-in Bosch coffee machine.

With aluminium windows, mechanical ventilation and a three phase electric supply, every element of the property has been carefully curated for modern, luxurious living.

Premium features include automated electric gates, CCTV and alarm systems.

Integral four-bay and external two-bay garages have underfloor heating, resin flooring, an electric vehicle fast charger and useful storage space.

The impeccably landscaped grounds include a stylish, spacious patio perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining and an extensive gravelled driveway with an elegant turning circle.

Lush, manicured lawns surround the property, enhancing its sense of space and tranquility and a quaint orchard area adds a final touch of rural charm.

Halls’ managing director Jon Quinn, who is handling the sale, said: “Every detail of The Old Piggery has been carefully considered to create a perfect home, ideal for modern family living in a breathtaking setting. A true ‘one off’ listing.”

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.