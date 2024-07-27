Update issued after blaze destroys flat above takeaway which sent thick smoke billowing out of windows

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency crews from Rhyl, Llangollen and Wrexham rushed to support their colleagues from Chirk fire station to deal with a blaze at the Asian Wok on Church Street, Chirk, yesterday.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire Service said: "We are still waiting for a cause but it was accidental. Our officers are looking for more information to clarify."

The fire service sent crews from the local station at Chirk to the scene where they were supported by colleagues from Wrexham, Llangollen and the aerial platform from Rhyl.

Smoke pours out of the flat above Asian Wok, Chirk

The fire involved 100 per cent of the first floor.

The crews' stop message was sent at 1.38am on Saturday.

Photos shared on social media show thick smoke billowing out of windows above Asian Wok.

Other people in the town reported being able to see the smoke as it poured into the sky.

The fire above Asian Wok in Chirk

Witness Jason Williams said staff who worked at the takeaway were 'visibly upset but uninjured'.

The fire service spokesperson confirmed that all its crews were safe and there were no other persons injured.

Mr Williams continued: "The fire was raging through the upstairs flat, the roof was covered in flames. The fire brigade turned up and they managed to get it under control. They did a fantastic job."

A statement from North Wales Fire Service posted on social media shortly before 8pm yesterday said: "Crews are currently in attendance at an incident at St Mary’s Precinct, Church Street, Chirk - please keep away from the area while we tackle the fire."