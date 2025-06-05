Lorry driver caught nearly four times the drink drive limit on Shropshire border is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Iurie Istrati, of no fixed abode, appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 29, where he admitted to dangerous driving and drink driving the day before.

Shortly before 1pm on May 28 police responded to a 999 call reporting a HGV swerving between lanes and the edge of the carriageway on the A483 at Gresford.

Despite attempts by officers to pull the vehicle over, Istrati continued driving, narrowly avoiding a collision with the roadside barrier.

Fearing a serious crash, officers overtook Istrati on the A5 near Halton, on the border with Shropshire, and gradually brought the HGV to a stop.

In custody Istrati provided a breath specimen of 127 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - almost four times the legal limit of 35.

He was jailed for nine months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and four months, after which he will be required to pass an extended driving test to renew his licence.

PC Ryan Sheppard said: “Istrati’s dangerous driving clearly could have caused a serious or fatal collision if he was not stopped.

“He showed blatant disregard for the safety of members of the public and the law.

Iurie Istrati. Picture: North Wales Police

“I thank the concerned driver who called our control room to alert us to this incident. I would like to thank the individual who phoned us with their concerns regarding the behaviour they witnessed – although we will never know, they have potentially saved lives.

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a priority for North Wales Police and we will continue to do all that we can to remove dangerous drivers from the roads.

“If you suspect somebody is driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, I urge you to report this to us so we can take action and keep our communities safe.”