Severn Trent apologises to villagers experiencing no supply, poorer pressure or discoloured water

The water company has been made aware of residents experiencing no supply, poorer pressure or discoloured water.

Severn Trent Water said the problems are due to works being carried out in the area which had not been expected to impact customers' supplies.

Engineers are working to fix the issue, and the water company expects supplies to return to normal by 3pm.

An alert said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY10 area of Weston Rhyn. Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customer’s supplies have now been impacted. The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 3pm."

Further information can be found on Severn Trent's incident log.