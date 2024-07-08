Dive teams at canal in search for missing man following weekend police 'incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Underwater search teams have been called in to assist with the search of a missing man in Chirk.

On Sunday, police were warning people to 'avoid the area' as they were dealing with an incident in the Station Avenue area of the town.

In an update on Monday afternoon, the force said that following the discovery of some property near the canal on Sunday, the Underwater Search Team would be present along the Shropshire Union Canal in Chirk, near to the marina.

Police repeated their request for people to avoid the surrounding area while the search was underway.

Acting Inspector Rhodri Ifans said: “I am asking people to please avoid Chirk Marina today, and the footpath leading up to, and through the tunnel leading to Chirk Aqueduct to allow the specialist underwater search team to carry out their enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued patience and understanding and ask anyone with information to contact us via the website, or by calling 101.”