Rapist Shropshire teenager who filmed crying schoolboy carrying out sex act on him is locked up

The young predator from Shropshire, who is now aged 17, was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institute by a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge.

The court was told the defendant tried to get one of the children to engage in sexual activity and they refused. Despite that, the defendant groped him and touched his genitals.

The other victim did not admit to an adult what had happened to him, but evidence was found on the defendant’s phone in the form of a 13-second video.

It showed the defendant forcing the boy, who was crying, to carry out a sex act on him. His voice could be heard giving instructions.