Iconic Lancaster bomber to fly over Shropshire again to mark event at RAF Museum in Cosford - here's when

The RAF Midlands Museum is inviting families from across the region to attend 'The Big Lift Off' event that will mark the start of a site-wide multi-million pound transformation project.

The free-to-attend event on Saturday, May 31, will feature thrilling aerial displays and lively ground activities for children of all ages alongside live music, barbeques and family games.

Visitors can enjoy a jaw-dropping skydiving display alongside a spectacular Lancaster flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting).

A Lancaster bomber recently flew over Shropshire and the RAF Museum to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and honour those that fought and lost their lives in the Second World War.

On the anniversary, The National Lottery Heritage Fund also announced funding of more than £9.2m for plans to transform the RAF Museum Midlands.

The museum's development programme includes plans to install a new collections hub, redevelop a hangar as a new exhibit and learning centre, and transform its outdoor spaces. Work on the museum’s major transformation will begin later this year, with completion expected in 2027.

The Big Lift Off event will mark the launch of the museum’s new fundraising appeal that will help raise the final funds needed for the redevelopment project. Pictured left to right: Eilish McGuinness (Chief of the NL Heritage Fund), Maggie Appleton (RAF Museum CEO).

The Big Lift Off event will mark the launch of the museum’s new fundraising appeal - The Crate Escape - that will help raise the final funds for the plans.

Once completed, a new collections hub at the museum will house more than 50,000 historic objects, making them accessible to the public for the first time. As part of The Big Lift Off celebrations, visitors can witness the first wave of these objects on their journey from off-site storage at MOD Stafford to the museum - travelling across the Midlands by means such as a parachute.

The treasured items will be delivered in style by skydivers, vintage vehicles, cyclists, and even on foot, and a special selection will be unveiled at the event.

In addition to the The Big Lift Off activities, the museum will be open for visitors to explore a collection of more than 80 historic aircraft and more.

The Big Lift Off event features:

A spectacular Lancaster flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting)

A skydiving display with parachutists landing in the museum grounds (weather permitting)

Live music from the RAF Cosford Pipes and Drums, a vintage 1940s crooner, and the RAF Cosford Voluntary Band

Step aboard the legendary Chinook ‘Bravo November'

Family activities galore including rocket car races, mystery prize games, photo booths with RAF uniforms and more

Exciting new artefacts delivered via skydivers, bicycles, vintage vehicles, and on foot

BBQ and ice cream stands.

Residents can pre-book their free tickets to the Big Lift Off event at rafmuseum.org/midlands.