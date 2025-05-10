Watch: Lancaster bomber flies over Cosford and Telford to mark VE Day 2025
A Lancaster bomber flew over Shropshire on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
As part of the week's VE Day celebrations and commemorations, an Avro Lancaster bomber flew above Shropshire on Saturday as a tribute to the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who served during the Second World War.
The bomber started its journey - which is part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - in Melton Mowbray around midday, before flying over Perton in Wolverhampton.
After that, the historic plane took to the skies over the RAF Museum at Cosford for their celebration.
Throughout the day, visitors were flocking to the museum to soak up the spirit of the occasion with an afternoon VE Day Concert.
Once soaring over Cosford, the Lancaster headed towards Dawley in Telford, to surprise visitors at their street party.
The event saw dozens of people fill the town's high street for a day of live music and a community picnic.
After bidding farewell to the skies of Shropshire, the bomber flew out towards Cheshire to continue its memorial tour over Malpas.