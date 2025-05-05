Iconic Lancaster bomber to fly over Cosford to mark VE Day 2025 - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RAF Museum in Cosford has announced a special weekend of celebrations on May 10 and 11.

VE Day signifies the historic end of the Second World War in Europe, and the museum is welcoming visitors of all ages to join the celebrations that include a vibrant programme of music, interactive workshops, and heartfelt remembrance.

A highlight of the weekend will be a flypast by the by the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over Shropshire this weekend. Picture: RAF Museum.

The famous Avro Lancaster bomber will fly above the museum (weather permitting) between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Saturday as a tribute to the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who served during the conflict.

The RAF Museum said the best view will be available at its car park. Visitors are being advised that times may change depending on flight schedule - updates will be provided on the day.

Visitors can soak up the spirit of the occasion with an uplifting afternoon VE Day Concert, featuring live performances between 1pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceedings will open with a welcome and commemorative poem from veterans of the National Service (RAF) Association. The RAF Voluntary Band Cosford will then fill the air with rousing tunes, while The Bluebird Belles, a beloved 1940s vocal trio, will revive the joyful sounds of the wartime era with their popular swing classics.

Throughout this weekend, a host of free, family-friendly activities will be on offer at the museum. Visitors can get creative at the VE Day bunting workshop and help craft a Union Jack-themed display for the hangar.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over Shropshire this weekend. Picture: RAF Museum.

Or, visitors can step into the shoes of an RAF pilot by trying on period uniforms and visit the museum’s lecture theatre that will feature original VE Day footage that captures the euphoric celebrations of 1945.

Families are being encouraged to dress the part and don their favourite 1940s outfit - civilian or allied uniforms only - for the chance to win the 'best dressed family' prize.

RAF Museum Midlands Public Events Manager, Mike Groves said: "We’re thrilled to welcome visitors for a weekend packed with fun, music, and shared memories as we mark 80 years since Victory in Europe Day.

"With flying displays, vintage tunes, hands-on workshops, and more, it’s a wonderful chance to come together, reflect, and celebrate the resilience, sacrifice, and community spirit that defined this momentous chapter in history. Bring a picnic and chair, settle in, and join us for a truly unforgettable occasion."