Watch: I visited Britain’s best 'secret village' and found a beautiful place I didn't want to leave

With characterful and historic buildings, a beautiful church, luxurious houses, great schools, gorgeous far-reaching views and lovely people, Malpas has everything you could ask for in a home setting.

Tucked away in the Cheshire countryside near the Welsh border and just a 14-minute drive from the market town of Whitchurch, Malpas has been given top spot by the Sunday Times in its list of the "friendliest and prettiest under-the-radar spots to move to".

Long-time residents have watched the south Cheshire settlement grow in size and population as new houses have been built, but despite this, the area has kept its character and heritage throughout.

Malpas' beautiful High Street

Arriving in the village, you understand immediately why it has been rated so highly and is loved by those who venture there. Malpas has become a hotspot for cyclists, bikers and tourists due to its beautiful scenery and pretty village centre.

Being offered good parking and public toilets was a wonderful welcome, and I noticed the cleanliness of the area. Bins are dotted around the village.

It has shops, cafés, takeaways, a hairdressers, laundrette, schools, a restaurant and hotel, a dentist and a surgery, spacious recreational grounds that were being mowed by a vintage tractor, the stunning St Oswald's Parish Church, and excellent sports facilities.

A vintage tractor is used to cut grass at the recreational ground

One building that struck me was the Old Fire Station café/bar which has kept its original features outside, and is impressive through its door. The old village fire station's offerings include breakfast, cakes, lunches, evening meals, cocktails and milkshakes as well as quiz nights that bring the community together.