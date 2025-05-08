Huge transformation planned for Cosford RAF Museum after £9.2m funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced funding of more than £9.2m for plans to transform the RAF Museum Midlands.

In total, the Cosford museum has been awarded £9,286,778 for its development programme, which includes plans to install a new collections hub, redevelop a hangar as a new exhibit and learning centre, and transform its outdoor spaces.

With less than one per cent of the museum's national collection on display, the new collections hub will allow the public to access hundreds of artefacts currently locked away in storage.

Eilish McGuinness (Chief of the NL Heritage Fund) and Maggie Appleton (RAF Museum CEO)

The redevelopment of a 1930s hangar will open up a new exhibition and learning centre, which will explore the critical role of the Royal Air Force since 1980.

Visitors will discover how the RAF's mission continues today and imagine how the service will adapt in the future as it delivers air, land, maritime, space and cyber defence.

The transformation will continue outside of the buildings too, with a new public realm to provide spaces for outdoor events, learning, rest and relaxation.

There are also plans for a three-year multi-strand engagement programme that will offer activities onsite, offsite and online.

Maggie Appleton, CEO of the Royal Air Force Museum, said: "It's such exciting news. All organisations, charities and museums are struggling at the moment - so this funding just gives us heart and good morale.

"For museums, if you stand still you're getting behind. This is really enabling us to push forward and make sure that we're relevant for the next generation of visitors.

Hangar 1 will be redeveloped

“Warm thanks on behalf of all our team to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to all National Lottery players. This very generous support will enable us to engage with our communities and wider partners to care for and share our collections and their fascinating stories in new, ambitious and creative ways."

The news was part of a larger VE Day announcement from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as Cosford's funding was part of a larger £13.7m funding boost.

Alongside the Midlands' museum, the National Museum of the Royal Navy received £4.4m to for its plans to establish The Royal Marines Experience in Portsmouth.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As people across the UK mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, it is evident that the legacy of the Second World War and our armed forces are a key part of our historical narrative.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we are delighted to help safeguard and share the heritage of the Royal Air Force and Royal Marines for people to learn from for generations to come.

Artist impressions of possible changes

“The funding will unlock the doors to hidden collections, explore new perspectives on the history and future of the RAF and Royal Marines and create fantastic opportunities for people and tourism in Cosford, Gosport and beyond.

“Crucially, these projects will help new audiences to discover, draw inspiration from and forge connections with the stories of the RAF and Royal Marines, helping to ensure the heritage is valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”