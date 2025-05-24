Decision finally made on popular pub the Mytton & Mermaid's plans to build new car park by the River Severn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brunning & Price applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build a new car park at Atcham, near Shrewsbury, for its Mytton & Mermaid venue back in November last year.

The application requested consent for a car park with space for 93 cars in a field across the River Severn.

The plan would have seen the site accessed by drivers off the B4380, with customers then expected to walk across the historic Atcham footbridge to get to the venue.

It was proposed that the car park would also be monitored by ANPR to ensure it was only used by customers of the Mytton & Mermaid.