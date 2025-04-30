Planners urged to approve popular Shropshire pub's car park plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year Brunning & Price, the successful pub and restaurant owners, applied for permission to build a new car park for the Mytton & Mermaid in Atcham - near Shrewsbury.

The company, which has a host of pubs across the country, reopened the venue after a refurbishment in 2023.

The Mytton & Mermaid in Atcham has proved hugely popular with customers since it reopened following a refurbishment. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

It has proved a success - but has been so popular that there have been issues with parking in the area, leading to the issue being raised by concerned residents at a meeting of Atcham Parish Council.

A planning statement submitted with the application explained the issue, saying: "Since the reopening, and owing to the popularity of the venue, overflow parking beyond the premises front and rear car parks has proven to be an issue, with customers parking along Malthouse Lane to the east."