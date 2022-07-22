Law students to benefit from generous gift to university

Professor Maria Hinfelaar and Francis Glynne-Jones

Francis Glynne-Jones has made a significant six-figure donation, with monies recently received from his deceased brother Colin to the University, in memory of his grandfather Cyril Oswald Jones, his father, Hywel Glynne-Jones, and his brother Colin Glynne-Jones, all former Presidents of the Chester and North Wales Law Society.

The donation has been made in the form of a Gift Deed for the benefit of the University’s Law department.

It will be put to use across a 10 year period to enable gifted Law students from a disadvantaged background to pursue their ambition by covering their course fees, thanks to the creation of the Cyril Oswald Jones Fund.

Speaking about the creation of the bursary, Francis Glynne-Jones said: “I hope it will encourage many young people to come into the law profession, here in North Wales.

“Law is still a new department at the University and I hope this will help with its development.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maria Hinfelaar welcomed the creation of the bursary and the opportunity it will provide gifted students who may not otherwise be able to realise their ambitions without its support.

"We arereally grateful to Francis Glynne-Jones and his family for supporting the University. It is a good partnership between ourselves and the local legal profession going back generations.

“This will give opportunities to students who need a bit of extra support to undertake their Law programme with us but it also rewards excellence in final-year students.

“There is a nice balance between support for students coming into the University, and awards presented to students for how they performed whilst with us.

“I do not think there are many universities that would be able to offer this kind of incentive for students on their Law degree so we feel so proud to be able to do so.”