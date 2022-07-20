MP finds out about progress on 4G and 5G telephone communications

Julian Shariff, Simon Baynes MP and Kevin Wright at a mobile infrastructure site near Ruabon

Chirk area MP Simon Baynes joined representatives from Cornerstone representing Speed Up Britain at a mobile mast site near Ruabon to see at first-hand the technology and supporting the Government’s ambitions on 4G and 5G rollout.

The visit followed a reception in Parliament hosted by Speed Up Britain which Mr Baynes attended earlier this year. During the visit, Mr Baynes met with Kevin Wright (health and safety generalist) and Julian Shariff (head of property and estates at Cornerstone).

Mr Shariff said: “We were delighted to welcome Clwyd South’s MP Simon Baynes on our site to show how we manage our telecommunications masts in our network.

"We understand that the link between rolling out mobile infrastructure and communities having better access to digital services is not always obvious. The visit explained how our infrastructure is crucial in delivering reliable mobile connectivity and how local support can help achieve a better-connected society."

Mr Baynes said: “I was very glad to have the opportunity to see and learn more about mobile infrastructure in Clwyd South – particularly as broadband and mobile connectivity is an issue on which my constituents are keen to see improvements.