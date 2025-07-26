Telford paedophile, 21, had hundreds of indecent images and discussed 'desire to sexually abuse children'
A paedophile has admitted possessing and sharing child sex abuse images as well as “discussing a desire to sexually abuse young children”.
Sean Burrows, aged 21, had 561 indecent images of children, including 292 of category A, depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse.
He shared one category B image and was also in possession of an extreme pornographic image of a human carrying out a sex act on a horse.