Telford drug dealer who peddled cocaine and ketamine to face sentence in September
A drug dealer who peddled cocaine and ketamine in Shropshire will face sentence in September.
Andrew Lane, of Laburnum Road, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison in Cardiff on Tuesday (July 22) after pleading guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being concerned in the supply of drugs of class A and B.
It comes after he was arrested by police following a warrant in Telford on Friday, March 28.