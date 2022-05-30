New hockey club gets a helping hand from local company

Left to right: Elizabeth Hardy aged 10, Aidan Davidson Head Coach Chirk Hockey Club and Lennon Gregson aged 11.

The club which meets every Sunday morning on the 3G pitch is currently focusing on teaching children aged four to nine and juniors aged 10 to 16.

The inspiration for the club came from Kronospan employee and Chirk resident Aidan Davidson, who joined the company in 2017 as a young apprentice.

Aidan has extensive experience with hockey both as a player and a coach having played the game since he was four years old. He has represented North Wales and played in the Welsh International under 16s and under 18s teams.

He said: “I am very grateful to Kronospan for their sponsorship which has been a great help in getting a hockey club up and running in Chirk. We started our sessions on May 1st and there has been a fantastic positive response from everyone with the training sessions going really well.”

The youngsters are encouraged to play in teams while also concentrating on the development of their individual hockey skills. The long-term plan is to bring both hockey and walking hockey to the adults in Chirk as well.