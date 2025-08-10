Three properties near historic castle on Shropshire border go on sale - all for the price of one

The buyer of a Grade II-listed period cottage in a hamlet near Chirk Castle will get three properties for the price of one - and for less than £650,000.

Two-bedroomed Queen Anne Cottage in Whitehurst is accompanied by semi‐detached 1 and 2 West Bungalows, all of which enjoy a secluded location with attractive gardens.

Estate agent Halls is seeking offers in the region of £649,995 for all the three properties.

A view from above

“The bungalows provide buyers with excellent scope for multi‐generational living, separation and re‐sale, or a passive income stream from long term rental or holiday letting,” said Sean Edwards, Halls’ Ellesmere office manager.

Inside the cottage

Queen Anne Cottage offers characterful accommodation extending to around 713 square feet over three floors. The ground floor has a kitchen, adjoining pantry, bathroom and cloakroom, while the upper floors have a spacious living room and two bedrooms.

The cottage sits in well-maintained gardens of around a third of an acre, with a tree‐lined driveway culminating at a gravelled parking area that leads to areas of lawn and an array of well‐stocked floral beds and mature trees.

Queen Anne's Cottage

East of the cottage is a covered seating area, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. A grand weeping willow and row of yew trees mark the boundary between the cottage and West Bungalows, which also have generous gardens with pleasant views.

The semi-detached bungalows each have a living room and combined kitchen and dining room. One of them has one en-suite bedroom while the other has two en-suite bedrooms.

In addition, situated alongside the driveway to the bungalows are versatile outbuildings comprising garages, general stores and greenhouses.

Formerly contained within the grounds of Chirk Castle, Whitehurst Gardens is now situated on the edge of Chirk, which is within easy driving distance of Wrexham, Oswestry and Chester.

Queen Anne Cottage has a rich history and was the banqueting house of Whitehurst Gardens, originally the walled garden of Chirk Castle laid out by Sir Thomas Myddelton II (1586-1666) in 1651 to entertain important visitors. The cottage is shown on Thomas Badeslade's 1742 engraving of the castle.

The walled garden extended to 12 acres and impressed visitors included The Duke of Beaufort, Lord President of Wales, Major General James Berry and later circuit judges.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere. Anybody interested should call: 01691 622602.