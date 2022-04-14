Notification Settings

Burst water pipe knocks out supply to McDonald's restaurant

By David TooleyChirkPublished: Last Updated:

A burst water pipe in Chirk affected supplies to at least 21 customers, closing the McDonald's restaurant on the retail park for more than two hours.

McDonald's at Chirk was among those affected
Water company Hafren Dyfrdwy said it had received 21 reports from customers in total from the burst pipe in a field near to Whitehurst Gardens saying they had little or no water.

A spokesperson for the company said: "As we’ve moved water around the network they should all be back on now and teams will be fixing the pipe.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused by the burst pipe on Whitehurst Gardens in Chirk that affected water supplies for a short period of time this morning.

"We’re pleased to say that everyone’s water should now be coming back on, and our teams will now be focussing on fixing the pipe. Again, we’re really sorry to anyone who was affected and our priority is now to get everything back to normal quickly.”

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "The restaurant is now open. It was closed for a short while between 7am and 9.30am due to a water supply issue in the area."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

