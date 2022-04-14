McDonald's at Chirk was among those affected

Water company Hafren Dyfrdwy said it had received 21 reports from customers in total from the burst pipe in a field near to Whitehurst Gardens saying they had little or no water.

A spokesperson for the company said: "As we’ve moved water around the network they should all be back on now and teams will be fixing the pipe.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused by the burst pipe on Whitehurst Gardens in Chirk that affected water supplies for a short period of time this morning.

"We’re pleased to say that everyone’s water should now be coming back on, and our teams will now be focussing on fixing the pipe. Again, we’re really sorry to anyone who was affected and our priority is now to get everything back to normal quickly.”