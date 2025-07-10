'A dangerous precedent' - Developers ordered to carry out road improvements at Shropshire business park

An application to delay road improvements on the "narrow rural lane" that leads to Ollerton Business Park in Childs Ercall, near Market Drayton, was thrown out by council planning officers this week.

The refusal comes after permission was granted for the construction of three new warehouses at the business park in September 2023, but with a condition that passing places for lorries be built on Ollerton Lane prior to works starting on the development.

In October last year the site's developers claimed they had been waiting almost a year for Shropshire Council to engage with them on the highways improvements, and asked for the condition to be changed to allow works to be completed after the warehouses had been built.

Shropshire Council said the agreement, known as a section 278 agreement, is currently being processed by its highways team.