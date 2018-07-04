Flying the flag for lamb

Caryl farms in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog with her family and earlier in the spring she represented not only the Welsh sheep industry but also female farmers across the country when she helped Hybu Cig Cymru, Meat Promotion Wales, put PGI Welsh Lamb on the Belgian culinary scene in Culinaire Ambiance magazine.

The promotional organisation has supported the Chaudfontaine Lady Chef of the Year competition for several years where budding female chefs create innovative and delicious menus featuring Welsh Lamb.

Journalists were interested in the link between female Welsh sheep farmers who produce world-renowned lamb and the female Belgian chefs who create and craft beautiful dishes using it as an ingredient.

Caryl said: "Being a female never put me off pursuing a career in farming. Farming is a way of life, it is in my blood and I feel very proud to be a part of this industry."

"I wanted to promote Welsh Lamb, and highlight the traditional farm'

Caryl is a familiar face within Welsh agriculture a former National Sheep Association Young Ambassador and currently Montgomeryshire YFC’s Chairman.