The sculpture, created at the British Ironwork Centre on the outskirts of Oswestry, is currently on a National Youth Anti-Violence tour of the UK.

The next stop will see the spectacular sculpture unveiled at Newark in Nottinghamshire on April 21 - with the exact time and location to be announced shortly.

Newark will be the first town in Nottinghamshire to display the striking Knife Angel, which will spend one month in the area helping to educate against violence and aggressive behaviour.

The Knife Angel is on an anti-violence tour of the UK

The British Ironwork Centre said that while the Knife Angel is in town there will be programmes of educational awareness activities via schools and community events to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

Councillor Paul Taylor, portfolio holder for public protection and community relations at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “The Knife Angel is awe-inspiring, and I hope many residents in Newark and the surrounding areas come to visit this magnificent piece of art.

“It’s an immense privilege to have it in our town and not only is it inspirational, it carries an important message about the dangers of knife crime and a strong anti-violent message.”

The sculpture, made from more than 100,000 seized blades, has now travelled to over 50 cities and towns across the United Kingdom, spreading its anti-violence message.