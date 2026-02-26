Oswestry town council set to consider introducing new car parking fees

Oswestry Town Council has called an "extraordinary meeting" where it will decide whether to bring in overnight car parking fees.

The meeting will take place at The Guildhall at 7pm on Wednesday, March 4.

The council is responsible for three car parks in the town: Central, Smithfield Street and Horsemarket.

The meeting has been called by mayor Councillor Rosie Radford, who said: "I have called the meeting to allow further discussion on the matter following feedback from local residents and community organisations.

“It is important though, that there is an understanding that Oswestry Town Council receives no government funding, nor any money from the business rates. It funds the services it delivers through the precept and car parking charges which have not increased for four years. Therefore, without this funding, it would need to consider what it does.

She added: “We wish to continue to deliver for our community and need to ensure we have the money to do so.”

Members of the public are able to attend the meeting online or in person at the Guildhall.