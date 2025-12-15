Two fire engines were sent to a home in Llys Avenue, Oswestry at around 6.38pm after a grill caught fire.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

The fire was out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, December 14, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Oswestry.

“This incident involves a fire within a grill which was out on arrival of the fire service.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere and Oswestry, and an operations officer was in attendance.