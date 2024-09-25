Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Children were at "risk of death" at Ellesmere College Titans, which was disbanded in 2022 following serious allegations with regards to safeguarding failures, a review of the swimming club has found.

Barrister Katherine Apps KC was asked by Swim England to conduct a review of the swimming club following the allegations.

In her report, which was published this week, Ms Apps said the culture at the now named Ellesmere College Swimming Academy had changed and the children felt safe. And she recommended the academy be granted given permission to affiliate to Swim England.

According to her 226-page review, the barrister found that things had been so bad at the Titans club, an independent safeguarding officer said that swimmers “were at risk of death” and he had described the situation as the "highest broad risk of harm to children" the officer had ever seen.

She said that the decision to affiliate Ellesmere College Swimming Academy with Swim England had been a "close balance" but evidence had been shown that safeguarding issues and putting children's welfare were being tackled.

Following the release of the report, Swim England confirmed the affiliation and said there were a raft of safeguards were now in place to prevent what happened at the Titans from occurring again.

A spokesperson said: “The Swim England Board would like to thank Katherine Apps KC for the comprehensive review and clear recommendations, and additionally, all those who contributed to the review.

“Swim England is dedicated to making its sports and activities accessible, inclusive and safe.

“It thanks those individuals who came forward to raise concerns and continues to fully recognise and acknowledge the suffering they experienced. The organisation’s commitment to them, and the entire aquatics community, is that it will continue to strive to create a better future for everyone involved in aquatics.

“The organisation will now support the formation of the new club working alongside the School and Governors including the implementation of the assurances, recorded within the report.”

Swim England added that anyone with concerns of any kind across its sports to come forward. Contact safeguarding@swimming.org or call 01509 640700 (option 1 for Swim England and then Option 3 for safeguarding).

Katherine Apps KC's full report can be accessed here: swimming.org/swimengland/ellesmere-college-affiliation-application/