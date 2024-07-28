'These sessions are so important for people' – The day centre volunteers who are making a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

“And the teamwork here between the volunteers in brilliant and makes it great fun for everyone.”

The day centre – based at Monkmoor Court, a retirement housing complex to the east of Oswestry's town centre – is one of several run by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin across the county.

Reg Lacey, Welfare Services Development Officer for the charity, said: “Yeah, we have a great team of volunteers here, but we’re always keen to welcome more. If we have a few more volunteers it allows for greater flexibility, for instance if people are away on holiday and we need cover. So we would really love to hear from anyone wishing to join us.”

As she is busy getting cups and saucers ready in the kitchen Fran says: “These sessions are so important for people, people who might otherwise be lonely. You know that older people living alone can almost become invisible so it’s crucial to have something like this. It’s a bit like you or I meeting friends for coffee. It’s that social contact.”

Oswestry Day Centre.

A retired nurse, Fran and her husband moved from Ireland to Shropshire to be nearer their grown-up children, one now a barrister, the other a business owner.

“The day centre is great. We often have entertainment like we have today, we have people come along and read stories, or we have exercise classes.”