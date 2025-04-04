Oswestry business trio launch 'upbeat' podcast for the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Lee-Birch and Tracy Leonard of Oswestry Life Magazine, Charlotte Foster of Charlotte Foster Podcasts and Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing decided that their home town needed a good-news series to celebrate all things Oswestry.

The new podcast, called Oswestry Life, will be available on all streaming apps. It was launched this month and includes the first three episodes all embracing the theme of spring.

David-Lee Birch said: “We’re always inundated with amazing stories from people in town and the surrounding areas. We get to hear them all, but there often isn’t space to include them.

“This is where the idea of the podcast came from – we want to share these uplifting and moving stories with everyone.”

Charlotte Foster will produce the podcast. She said that podcasts were a great way of bringing local communities together.

“Gone are the days when you would bump into a neighbour at the corner shop and update each other on family happenings. Podcasts can help us to connect again,” she said.

“This is Oswestry’s own podcast, so we invite everyone in the town to get involved with our exciting new project, as we connect, inform, and inspire through the power of your good-news stories,” she said.