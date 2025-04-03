That's 'tariffic' - Trump sculpture offers on the nose message at Shropshire visitor attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The British Ironwork Centre, based near Oswestry, is famed for its stunning creations, and the visitor attraction has now revealed its latest effort.

The piece, an ironwork recreation of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has been unveiled at a fitting time as the larger than life Republican has sent shockwaves across world markets with the introduction of a wave of unprecedented tariffs.

The sculpture stands face-to-face with a Pinocchio puppet - in a message that will be clear to most.

Face-to-face with Pinocchio - The British Ironwork Centre's latest sculpture features a well known face.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre said the piece was named 'Truth in Decline'.

Mr Knowles said it had been inspired by increasing uncertainty, and 'fake news' - a term coined by Trump himself in his first term.

A statement from the centre explained: "Today, the Ironworks is unveiling its latest creation designed to raise the uncomfortable conversation around our world’s steep decline in truth, honesty and morality."

Mr Knowles explained that the artwork was being created to at a time where radical policies from the US are having an unnerving impact on the globe.

He said: "It is all very worrying."