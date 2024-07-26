Police seize abandoned bike that was becoming an 'eyesore' for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officer Simon Wilkey posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that a motorbike has been taken away by Police from Oswald Place in Oswestry.

The post says that town's Safer Neighbourhood Team has received reports stating that the vehicle has been left abandoned on the road.

Officers attended the scene and declared that the vehicle had not been insured and was not being used. Police seized the bike that was bothering locals, and it was taken away by a recovery vehicle.

West Mercia Police seized the abandoned bike in Oswestry

The bike was taken away by a recovery vehicle

The post said: "Oswestry SNT has received reports of a vehicle that had been abandoned on Oswald Place.

"Officers attended and confirmed that it had been declared of the road and not insured.

"The bike has now been seized and will no longer be an eye sore to local residents."