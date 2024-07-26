Inside the stunning 18th-century barn conversion in rural Shropshire on the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Back in 2012, the current owner of Oak Barn near Oswestry lovingly converted the 18th-century barn into a beautiful four-bed home.

Built from solid stone with oak windows and doors, the home is full of character including exposed oak beams and an inglenook stone fireplace.

It's also in an idyllic location within parkland and approached via a private driveway, around three miles outside Oswestry.

The first floor hosts a kitchen, dining room, living room, utility and WC, and a large bedroom with a private en suite.

Up one of the two flights of stairs, you'll find three more bedrooms and a large family bathroom with a free-standing bath.

Estate agents, Savills, said the property sits in an "enviable location", elevated above the surrounding countryside offering views over open fields and towards the village of Trefonen.

The "extremely private" gardens have apparently been designed to incorporate bespoke local stone and a gravelled patio seating area along the front of the house has a Jacuzzi nestled within.

The property is up for sale for offers in excess of £585,000, and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150578699