House fire near Oswestry - paramedics treat casualty on the scene

The blaze happened at Willows Crescent in West Felton, near Oswestry this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.22pm on Sunday, June 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire.

"Reports of a house filled with smoke- small fire involving unattended cooking. One casualty in care of West Midlands Ambulance Service."

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry. An operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.