Cooking up a tasty treat on a budget at free workshops

Os Nosh director Ben Wilson leads a cookery workshop

Shropshire Towns and Rural housing and OsNosh have joined forces to offer special cookery courses which will help tenants cook up tasty and cost-effective meals so that they can eat well for less.

The courses will consist of three one-hour classes with all ingredients and equipment provided, as well as recipe cards and a meal.

Every household taking part will receive a free slow cooker to help them produce their own healthy and tasty meals from low-cost ingredients in a way that is energy efficient.

They launched on February 8 with the first course fully booked, but places are still available at the Cedar Close Community Room in St Martins on March 1, 8 and 15 between 10.30 - 11.30am and at the Monkmoor Community Room, Oswestry on March 22 and 29 and April 5 between 6-7pm.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, urged tenants to take advantage of the offer.

“These workshops are a fantastic initiative for our community, bringing people together to socialise, learn new skills, and come away with some delicious food at the end.

"I have been lucky enough to take part in one myself and know that they will be really enjoyable and valuable for anybody who is able to attend. Huge thanks to the organisers and volunteers for their skill and generosity, making this scheme possible.”

Ayyaz Ahmed, STAR housing’s head of neighbourhoods said the organisation was delighted to have started cookery workshops in partnership with OsNosh.

“The workshops are one of our responses to the current cost of living crisis, which we know is having a detrimental impact within our communities. We hope that the workshops will have an ongoing and positive impact to our residents by providing them with the knowledge and resources to make their food go further.

“We would like to encourage all our residents of any ability to get involved with this new initiative, which we plan to continue to offer in more locations throughout 2023,” he said.

He added that STAR housing could arrange help with travel and any extra support and the scheme would be rolled out across south Shropshire later in the year.