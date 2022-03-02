Minions appear at British Ironwork Centre

Alice Turnbull and Ryan Ellis-Jones at the British Ironwork Centre

New, educational sculptures of Minions are appearing at the British Ironwork Centre just outside Oswestry.

Made from scrap gas cylinders and stood on plinths made from scrap oil barrels, the cartoon characters are being created by the team at the centre and will be part of a trail in the grounds.

And while the colourful Minions will be fun to follow, centre chairman Clive Knowles says each will address different environmental issues to give a talking point for visitors.

For instance one Minion, shaped like a nut, has a sign saying no palm oil on the barrel it is standing on.

Another, with a chainsaw, will look at deforestation while a Dracula-style Minion will urge people to consider giving blood.

Mr Knowles said: "We want people to think about, and talk about the underlying issues that affect us all and affect the planet. How we can tackle climate change, for instance and how we can help refugees. Of course the Minions are wonderful colourful characters but hopefully they will also give our visitors food for thought."