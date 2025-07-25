Children’s home near Oswestry approved despite objections

Cynhenid Care Ltd submitted plans to change the use of a property in Rhiew Revel Lane, Pant, near Oswestry.

Documents sent to Shropshire Council say that the firm was established in 2020 to provide bespoke support and intervention for children and young people after the senior management team “became frustrated and disillusioned by the introduction and growth of large providers.”

It would be its fourth home, and third in Shropshire.

“We currently provide seven beds for young people across our three registered services, and we are currently a full occupancy with a secure and committed work force with excellent staff retention providing vital jobs for local people,” reads a statement.

“We currently employ 48 staff across our operations and our business plan is to operate five homes offering services for 10 to 12 young people.

Cynhenid Care Ltd has been granted permission to have a children\\\'s home in Rhiew Revel Lane, Pant. Picture: Google

“We aim to provide an inclusive environment that is high in warmth and low in criticism, whilst developing realistic and real-world boundaries set in context of the young person’s prevailing circumstances, especially their cognitive age.

“Our interventions are designed to match the cognitive abilities of everyone, whilst remaining flexible enough to adapt to changing needs.

“The duration of a young person’s placement is subject to their individual needs as outlined in their care plan and child’s placement plan but can be until 18 to support transitions into adulthood.”

The home would be registered to support two young males aged between eight and 17, with staff working on a shift rota of two days on, four days off.

There will also be a a manager who will predominately work from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

However, a total of 20 objections were made, which centred on many issues. This included access, parking and highway safety, noise and disturbance, the impact of shift changes and visits, low capacity of drainage system, impact on wildlife and Montgomery Canal, poor infrastructure in Pant, safety risk of Llanymynech rocks, loss of a residential dwelling, lack of secure outside space for children, the impact on children’s welfare, the small size of the bungalow and limited garden, and the behaviour of children.

However, planning officer Mark Perry said a small home for up to two children would not be dissimilar to that of a house and would not change the character of the residential area.

He added that no evidence had been provided that the proposed future occupiers would result in an increase in crime in the area, and assumptions cannot be made regarding the children in care.

In respect of access, parking and highway safety concerns, Mr Perrry said the applicant has detailed that the greatest number of vehicles likely to be on the site at any one time would be during the shift change over.

“At this time, there may be the two cars of the staff ending their shift, two cars of the staff starting their shift, two company cars and the managers vehicle,” said Mr Perry.

“The property has a large driveway which is capable of accommodating these vehicles. Additional vehicles may include social worker visits which would be a maximum of eight times a year. Overall any other vehicle movement would be little different to a typical family dwelling.”

Mr added that the applicant has completed the required certificate and served notice on the land owner in respect to the eastern most part of the driveway that is in the ownership of the adjacent property.

“The proposed change of use of the bungalow to create a children’s home for up to two looked after children would help meet national and local planning policies by supporting the delivery of specialist supported housing within this existing residential area.

“The site is considered to be an appropriate and sustainable location for a small children’s home and the proposal is considered acceptable in principle.”