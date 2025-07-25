Oswestry Cancer Buddies hear about cancer rehabilitation

The ‘iCan Core’ programme is tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, taking into account their specific cancer diagnosis, treatment plan and physical abilities.

Participants in the ‘iCan Core’ programme are supported by a team of friendly cancer rehabilitation and mindfulness specialists. The programmes provide a safe and supportive environment where participants can share their experiences and connect with others who are going through a similar journey. More information about the iCan programme can be found at icanlifestyle.com.

Organiser Linda Lade with Kim Bebbington from iCan surrounded by attendees David Hardwick, Henry Thomas and Su Norris. Photo: Mike Lade

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.