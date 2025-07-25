Camper van and propane cylinder destroyed by fire in Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.56am reporting a fire on Oak Street.

One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a camper van was "fully involved in fire" and destroyed, as was a propane cylinder.

A car was also affected by the blaze, sustaining "superficial burning" due to heat from the camper van.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and cool the propane cylinder.

Crews also used a ground monitor to prevent re-ignition and a thermal imaging camera to check temperatures in the area.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.02pm.